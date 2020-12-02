Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Edith Rinsch
1941 - 2020
BORN
February 20, 1941
DIED
November 13, 2020
Edith Rinsch's passing at the age of 79 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Fredrick and Son McClure-Utt Funeral Homes Bicknell Chapel - Bicknell in Bicknell, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Edith in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Fredrick and Son McClure-Utt Funeral Homes Bicknell Chapel - Bicknell website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Fredrick and Son McClure-Utt Funeral Homes Bicknell Chapel - Bicknell on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Fredrick and Son McClure-Utt Funeral Homes Bicknell Chapel - Bicknell
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.