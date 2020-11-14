Menu
Edith Whitfield
1943 - 2020
BORN
November 18, 1943
DIED
November 11, 2020
Edith Whitfield's passing at the age of 76 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Peck Funeral Home - Hartselle in Hartselle, AL .

Published by Peck Funeral Home - Hartselle on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Peck Funeral Home - Hartselle
1600 Highway 31 P O Box 427, Hartselle, AL 35640
Nov
14
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Peck Funeral Home - Hartselle
1600 Highway 31 P O Box 427, Hartselle, AL 35640
Funeral services provided by:
Peck Funeral Home - Hartselle
