Edloe V. Woolley Slade, 78, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020. She was born February 23, 1942 in Salt Lake City, UT, the daughter of Maude Gentry and Edwin Royal Woolley. She attended Salt Lake City Schools and attended the U of U.



On December 18, 1961, Edloe met Leon W Slade on a blind date and later married in the Salt Lake City Temple. They were married for 49 years.



Edloe served as a Primary teacher a number of times, her favorite calling, Primary President, Young Womens teacher, Sunday School teacher, and Relief Society teacher.



She loved being with family whether it was family sleepovers, dinners, camping, hiking, fishing, and riding horses. Leon and Edloe ran The Exotica Pet Shop on Wall Avenue and The Pet Boutique in Roy. She loved animals.



Edloe is survived by her children, Michael "Mike" Leon Slade, Russell (Theresa) Slade, Jennifer (Jeff) Kendell, and Cheryl (Travis) Bybee; 19 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; and dozens and dozens of fur babies. She was preceded in death by her eternal companion, Leon and infant son, Alan Lane.



Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd. Friends may visit with family on Tuesday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary.

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.