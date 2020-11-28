Menu
Edmond Brown
1924 - 2020
BORN
July 22, 1924
DIED
November 26, 2020
ABOUT
Army
Cornell University
Edmond Brown's passing at the age of 96 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bryce Funeral Home Inc. in Troy, NY .

Published by Bryce Funeral Home Inc. on Nov. 28, 2020.
Please accept my condolences. Ed was a wonderful colleague. He was a model for me as I started my career as a professor. We discussed many things from group theory to snow shoes when he let me share his office part time.
Peter Persans
November 28, 2020