Edna Dougherty
1931 - 2020
BORN
May 16, 1931
DIED
November 10, 2020
Edna Dougherty's passing at the age of 89 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by John J. Bryers Funeral Home in Willow Grove, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the John J. Bryers Funeral Home website.

Published by John J. Bryers Funeral Home on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Viewing
9:30a.m. - 10:15a.m.
St. David RC Church
316 Easton Rd, Willow Grove, Pennsylvania 19090
Nov
13
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. David RC Church
316 Easton Rd, Willow Grove, Pennsylvania 19090
Funeral services provided by:
John J. Bryers Funeral Home
