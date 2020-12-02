Edna Fox's passing at the age of 94 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jellison Funeral Home in Peterborough, NH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Edna in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jellison Funeral Home website.
Published by Jellison Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
