Of Murrysville, age 66, passed away September 11, 2020.



Beloved wife of the late Michael T. Powers.



Beloved mother of John Kardell (Jennifer English) of Indiana.



Cherished grandmother of Justin, Joshua, and Jacob.



Dear sister of Eddie Kardell (Theresa) of Greensburg, preceeded in death by her sister and best friend Linda Kardell.



Born the daughter of the late Edward J. and Mildred T. Kardell.



Edna is also survived by countless extended family and friends.



Edna graduated from Franklin High School where after she continued her education to get her degree to become a medical assistant. She then moved on to work for UPMC for numerous years.



Edna enjoyed spending time with her family. In her free time, she liked playing games such as candy crush. Edna also liked scrapbooking from time to time.



There will be no visitation or service per her request.



Arrangements made by Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350.





Published by Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.