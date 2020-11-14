Menu
Edna Queen
1930 - 2020
BORN
April 10, 1930
DIED
November 10, 2020
Edna Queen's passing at the age of 90 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by The Kennedy Mortuary, Inc. in Laurens, SC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Edna in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the The Kennedy Mortuary, Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by The Kennedy Mortuary, Inc. on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Bellview Baptist Church Cemetery
757 Bellview Church Rd., Laurens, South Carolina 29360
Funeral services provided by:
The Kennedy Mortuary, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.