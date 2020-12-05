Edna Roble's passing at the age of 97 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East in Wausau, WI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Edna in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East website.