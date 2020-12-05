Menu
Edna Roble
1923 - 2020
BORN
February 4, 1923
DIED
December 2, 2020
Edna Roble's passing at the age of 97 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East in Wausau, WI .

Published by Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
1302 6Th St, Wausau, WI 54403
Dec
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
1302 6Th St, Wausau, WI 54403
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
Dear Edna was an incredible woman! She and I worked together as nursing assistants at Mount View Manor when it was still located near Man Made Lake (Sunnvale Park). There were 4 extraordinary adult nursing assistants, and Edna was one of them. She was kind, respectful, full of laughter, gentle yet strong. She had a special way with the residents and they loved her. I loved working with her and knowing her. What a blessing that she was able to live to 97. Losing a mother is one of the hardest things we fact in a lifetime. My deep and sincere sympathy goes out to her family.
MARY L BYCHINSKI
Coworker
December 3, 2020