Edna Sager
1923 - 2020
BORN
August 7, 1923
DIED
November 28, 2020
Edna Sager's passing at the age of 97 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home in Adrian, MI .

Published by J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
210 W. Pottawatamie St, Tecumseh, Michigan 49286
Funeral services provided by:
J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
