Edna Schmitt
1927 - 2020
BORN
March 18, 1927
DIED
June 28, 2020
ABOUT
Artman Lutheran Home
Washington Crossing National Cemetery
Edna Schmitt's passing at the age of 93 on Sunday, June 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Shaeff-Myers Funeral Home Inc in Ambler, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Shaeff-Myers Funeral Home Inc website.

Published by Shaeff-Myers Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Shaeff-Myers Funeral Home Inc
