Edna Smith's passing at the age of 78 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home in Vidalia, GA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Edna in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home website.
Published by Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
