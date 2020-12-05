Edna Weston's passing at the age of 100 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in North Wilkesboro, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Edna in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home website.