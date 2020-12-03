Menu
Edna Williams
1925 - 2020
BORN
April 13, 1925
DIED
November 29, 2020
Edna Williams's passing at the age of 95 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights in Colonial Heights, VA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Edna in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights website.

Published by E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, VA 23834
Funeral services provided by:
Oh so many sweet things like when I use to take her to see her sweet hubby in nursing home but we had to go to mcDonald's and get our coffee and she had to get her English muffin with 1 grape jelly and 1 strawberay jelly and we loved to sing together if your trouble and you can't sleep count your blessing in stead of sheep and you'really fall asleep counting your blessing we were 2 calling hands miss you but daddy is waiting God bless and save a seat for me
Eleanor trisvan
Friend
December 2, 2020
DELORIS Thompson
December 2, 2020