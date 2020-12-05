Edra Cathcart's passing at the age of 85 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home & Crematory Services in Salem, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Edra in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home & Crematory Services website.
Published by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home & Crematory Services on Dec. 5, 2020.
