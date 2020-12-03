Edson Misener's passing at the age of 88 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cremation Society of Central California in Fresno, CA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Edson in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cremation Society of Central California website.
Published by Cremation Society of Central California on Dec. 3, 2020.
