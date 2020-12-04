Menu
Edson Reynolds
1927 - 2020
BORN
August 16, 1927
DIED
December 1, 2020
ABOUT
Rotary Club
US Army
Edson Reynolds's passing at the age of 93 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sam B. Harvey Funeral Home - Mount Vernon in Mount Vernon, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sam B. Harvey Funeral Home - Mount Vernon website.

Published by Sam B. Harvey Funeral Home - Mount Vernon on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Funeral service
11:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Sam B. Harvey Funeral Home
409 N. Kaufman, Mount Vernon, Texas 75487
Funeral services provided by:
Sam B. Harvey Funeral Home - Mount Vernon
