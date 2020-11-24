Eduardo Armenta's passing at the age of 87 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Farmington Funeral Home in Farmington, NM .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Eduardo in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Farmington Funeral Home website.
Published by Farmington Funeral Home on Nov. 24, 2020.
