Edward Barbera's passing at the age of 82 on Wednesday, November 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Boulder City Family Mortuary - Boulder City in Boulder City, NV .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Edward in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Boulder City Family Mortuary - Boulder City website.
Published by Boulder City Family Mortuary - Boulder City on Nov. 11, 2020.
