Edward C. Buechele, Jr. went home to our Lord and Savior after a battle with leukemia he could no longer fight on Monday, October 12, 2020 at his home with his beloved wife by his side. Ted was born on March 19, 1938 in the North Side of Pittsburgh to the late Edward and Elsie Buechele. He resided in Peters Township with his wife, Jackie Lynn Buechele. Ted and Jackie were married for 31 years. Ted is survived by his loving daughter, Barbara Ann (Buechele) Bragg; adored granddaughter, Melissa Ann Bragg (Jonathan) Lester; cherished great granddaughter Sadie Ann Lester; step-son John (Holly) Bashaw; granddaughters, Ashley Lynn Bashaw and Alexis Marie Bashaw; caring sister, Edna Leghorn; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Ted is preceded in death by his sister Eleanor Jankowski. He served in the United State Air Force from 1957 - 1961. Ted was a psychiatric aide for over 35 years at Woodville State Hospital, which merged into Mayview State Hospital and retired in 1993. He also enjoyed building model planes for family. Ted will be remembered for his caring nature, yet quiet, enjoyment of going camping and road trips in the RV, and most of all, love of family. He enjoyed every minute he got to spend or see his family. Ted will be truly be missed by all who knew him. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and Family are welcome at 2828 Washington Rd. McMurray, 724-941-3211 on Friday 2-4PM & 7-9PM, where a funeral service will be held Saturday 10AM. Interment to follow with military honors in Forest Lawn Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
(https://www.heart.org/
) or St. Jude's Children Hospital (https://www.stjude.org/
).
Published by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.