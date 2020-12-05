Menu
Edward Carawan
1928 - 2020
BORN
December 7, 1928
DIED
December 1, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Edward Carawan's passing at the age of 91 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bryan Funeral Service in Swan Quarter, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Edward in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bryan Funeral Service website.

Published by Bryan Funeral Service on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bryan Funeral Service, Swan Quarter
119 Main Street, Swan Quarter, North Carolina 27885
Dec
3
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Swan Quarter Christian Church
2nd Street, Swan Quarter, North Carolina 27885
Funeral services provided by:
Bryan Funeral Service
