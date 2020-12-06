Menu
Edward Christopher
1937 - 2020
BORN
August 15, 1937
DIED
December 4, 2020
Edward Christopher's passing at the age of 83 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Way-Watson Funeral Home in Buena Vista, GA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Interment
1:00p.m.
Tazewell Cemetery
, Tazewell, Georgia
