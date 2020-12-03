Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Edward Creson
1965 - 2020
BORN
July 4, 1965
DIED
November 20, 2020
Edward Creson's passing at the age of 55 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Weeks' Funeral Home in Buckley, WA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Edward in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Weeks' Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Weeks' Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Weeks' Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Ed you are and always will be an amazing man. Thank you for being a big brother a friend and always being there when I was younger. Love and miss you big brother.
Thomas Babcock
Neighbor
November 29, 2020