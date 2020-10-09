Edward Dewayne Day "Eddie" passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday October 6, 2020, from complications due to dementia. He was born on July 16, 1949 in Ogden, Utah, to Wayne and Gertrude Day. He married Elena Cordova on July 16, 1970 in Elko, Nevada.
He attended Mound Fort Junior High and Ben Lomond High school, where he ran track and field and played football in his youth. He grew up on 4th street in Ogden where he established life-long friendships with Gary Kunz, Robert Cheney, and Melvin Coy, whom he never forgot.
Ed voluntary enlisted into United States Marine Corp in August 1966, stationed in Camp Pendleton, CA. until he shipped to Vietnam and served as a bulk fuel man, and point man. He was stationed on the DMZ (demilitarized Zone) and Da Nang. He received the National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with 3 stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal and the M-14 Rifle Sharpshooter Badge. He was proud to serve his country as a Marine.
Ed enjoyed working for the Southern Pacific Railroad and retired after 15 years, when the Ogden Shop closed. He made many long-lasting relationships while employed there. He later worked at Hill Air Force Base for 23 years where he also retired from with 23 years in 2008.
Ed enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping. He loved his children and grandchildren, talking, smiling and loving on them to the end.
Ed is survived by his wife of 50 years Elena, children Jessica, DeWayne, and Valerie Herron (Kelly), 1 brother Harvey Glen Day (Maggie), 1 sister Jennetta Lynn Stippich, 4 grandchildren Zion DeLeyser, Savannah Day, Landon Irbine, and Courtney Jensen, and 4 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents Wayne and Gertrude Day, 1 brother Wayne Grant Day, 1 sister Bonnie Jean Day, 2 half-brothers Fred Sanchez Day and George Sanchez Day, 2 half-sisters Margaret Dorothy Taylor and Geraldine Vicars, grandparents Edmond and Emma Day and Lenard and Kathryn Montgomery.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at George Wahlen Veterans Home for their love and care, especially the nurses, CNA volunteers, and Activity Coordinators of the Delta Ward. You are greatly appreciated.
Graveside services will be held Monday, October 12, 2020, 11 a.m., at the Ben Lomond Cemetery, 526 E 2850 N, No. Ogden, UT 84414. The service will be live streamed at 11 a.m. on Myers website www.myers-mortuary.com
Light refreshments will be served for family and friends, on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., at the VFW, 907 W 12th St, Ogden, Utah 84404.
Donations to Alzheimer's and Dementia research in lieu of flowers.
