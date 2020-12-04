Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Edward Deehan
1943 - 2020
BORN
September 12, 1943
DIED
November 21, 2020
Edward Deehan's passing at the age of 77 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lehman, Reen, McNamara Funeral Home in Brighton, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Edward in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lehman, Reen, McNamara Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Lehman, Reen, McNamara Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lehman, Reen, McNamara Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
ED and I spent our teenage and adult years together and had great times and memories, but as the years went on we drifted apart. He was a great friend and I wish to extend my sympathy to you Dianne and Mary at this difficult time
Thomas H March
Friend
November 27, 2020
Ed grew up next door to us in Allston The Doyle’s. IT was a great friendly neighborhood. Condolences to his family and special sympathy to Mary.
May your memories sustain you during this difficult time.
Lillian (Doyle) O&#8217;Malley North Port, Florida
Neighbor
November 27, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Ed was a great guy! I will miss him dearly. May your heart be filled with great memories of Ed. ❤
Diane Shepard
Friend
November 27, 2020