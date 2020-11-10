Menu
Edward Faulkner
1942 - 2020
BORN
June 19, 1942
DIED
November 7, 2020
Edward Faulkner's passing at the age of 78 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Emig Funeral Home in Dover, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Celebration of Life
GUEST BOOK
Deepest sympathy to the family of Tom in your loss. Memories of Tom from our days in Jaycees. Keeping everyone in our thoughts and prayers. God's Blessings.
Carl & Sharon Hilt
Acquaintance
November 10, 2020
Edward, I never knew his name was Edward, He was always Tom or Tommy to me and a true friend to all.
Our condolances to Barb, Derek, Travis and the families.
RIP Tommy
Marsha and Dale Stough
Friend
November 9, 2020
Barb, Derrick, Travis and the rest of the Faulkner Family. Please accept our heartfelt condolences for your great loss. We will always remember the great times we shared. They will always special memories.
The Schlossers
Dottie Schlosser
Friend
November 8, 2020
Barb and family...We just can't express enough our deepest sympathies. Love, Ken and Gail
Gail Kleiser
Friend
November 8, 2020