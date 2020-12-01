Menu
Edward Foster
1964 - 2020
BORN
February 18, 1964
DIED
November 22, 2020
Edward Foster's passing at the age of 56 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Parson Mortuary Inc in Muncie, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Parson Mortuary Inc website.

Published by Parson Mortuary Inc on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Graveside service
10:30a.m.
Beech Grove Cemetery
1400 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47305
Funeral services provided by:
Parson Mortuary Inc
