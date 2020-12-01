Menu
Edward Gahlinger
1940 - 2020
BORN
February 3, 1940
DIED
November 25, 2020
Edward Gahlinger's passing at the age of 80 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Louisville Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home East in Louisville, KY .

Published by Louisville Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home East on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Louisville Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home East
11601 Ballardsville Rd., Louisville, Kentucky 40241
Dec
4
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Louisville Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home East
11601 Ballardsville Rd., Louisville, Kentucky 40241
Funeral services provided by:
Louisville Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home East
