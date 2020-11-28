Menu
Edward Galiszewski
1947 - 2020
BORN
July 29, 1947
DIED
November 24, 2020
Edward Galiszewski's passing at the age of 73 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brusco-Napier Funeral Service Ltd. in Pittsburgh, PA .

Published by Brusco-Napier Funeral Service Ltd. on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Brusco-Napier Funeral Service, Ltd.
2201 Bensonia Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15216
Nov
29
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Brusco-Napier Funeral Service, Ltd.
2201 Bensonia Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15216
Funeral services provided by:
Brusco-Napier Funeral Service Ltd.
