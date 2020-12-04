Menu
Edward Gettings
1939 - 2020
BORN
June 23, 1939
DIED
November 30, 2020
Edward Gettings's passing at the age of 81 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights in Colonial Heights, VA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Edward in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights website.

Published by E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
GUEST BOOK
I was both his guitar and bass guitar player in the Southland band. Not knowing that November 7, 2020 would be the last we would play together and the last I would see him again in this life on earth. That night we played, he was in very good spirits and we always joked around with each other that kept us both laughing and very happy. Nothing looked out of place whatsoever. Linwood and Tammy were my family. I love you both very much. Paul Childress
Paul Childress
December 3, 2020
I have a memory of standing in his house at the river when it was still being built in 1977. And then another memory of interviewing Linwood for a 4th grade social studies project. It was a survey of what people did for a living. I was so shy. Tammy walked over with me to see him and to ask him my questions. I was so proud to know a real live police officer! I remember feeling proud of reading what he said to me out loud in front of the class. And then feeling proud when he became my brother in law when I was 18.
So many good times and memories. Fishing on his boat, Christmas dinners, walking with my Mom to their house to eat ice cream, just to name a few. He will be missed.

In loving memory to Linwood from,

The Savage Family~
Art, Audrey, and Christopher
Audrey Savage
Family
December 2, 2020
Lonnie, Carolyn, Jerry, Becky and family We want to send our deepest sympathy to each of you and all of your families. We will miss Linwood as a cousin, neighbor, school mate and mostly as a good friend. Linwood was always kind and gentle and caring. Everyone was his friend. Our family members, who knew him, will miss his coming around full of smiles and love. You will be in our hearts, thoughts and prayers God Bless all of you with peace and comfort during this most difficult time.
Billy and Jane Bennett and family
December 2, 2020
You will be dearly missed you are a man that enjoyed life and especially loved running into people you knew always had a smile on your face and loved talking about the past and people that have passed away well God just gained another angel please give all our family in heaven a hug for me.may God give all our family strength and may you RIP
Love Glen Wells And Family
Glen Wells
Family
December 2, 2020
Bubba,I have lots of memories the past yrs.i know you are going to be missed,just think he's with his dad and mom blessings to all
Nancy Wells
December 1, 2020