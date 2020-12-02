Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Edward Givens
1954 - 2020
BORN
August 11, 1954
DIED
November 22, 2020
ABOUT
Disabled American Veterans
Edward Givens's passing at the age of 66 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Folk Funeral Home in Williston, SC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Edward in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Folk Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Folk Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Folk Funeral Home
170 Elko St, Williston, South Carolina 29853
Funeral services provided by:
Folk Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.