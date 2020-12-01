Menu
Edward Gotch
1936 - 2020
BORN
November 19, 1936
DIED
November 16, 2020
ABOUT
Pittsburgh Steelers
U.S. Army
Edward Gotch's passing at the age of 83 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home in Wickliffe, OH .

Published by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
