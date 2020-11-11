Menu
Edward Hancock
1949 - 2020
BORN
February 16, 1949
DIED
November 9, 2020
Edward Hancock's passing at the age of 71 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home in Vidalia, GA .

Published by Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
11
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Hardens Chapel Cemetery
Hwy 56, Lyons, Georgia 30436
Funeral services provided by:
Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home
