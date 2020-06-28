Menu
Edward Harrison
1929 - 2020
January 14, 1929
June 26, 2020
Catholic Church
Southern Pacific Railroad
St. James Catholic Church
Edward Harrison, age 91, of Ogden, Utah passed away on June 26, 2020. He was born on January 14, 1929 in Ogden. Edward is the son of Mary Kawalski and Mack Harrison Knatyshen.

He grew up in Dauphin, Manitoba, Canada. In 1947 Edward moved to Utah and started working with the railroad. He was a dedicated Carman for the Southern Pacific Railroad for over 37 years.

Edward married Patricia Prince on July 1, 1949 in St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Ogden, Utah. They raised three daughters and shared many fun memories throughout the years.

He had a zest for life. Edward was an outdoorsman and enjoyed camping, hunting and lots of fishing. He was an amazing welder and woodworker. Edward was good at everything; a "Jack of All Trades".

He is survived by his wife, Patricia; his children, Rosalie (Eldon) Widmer, Linda (Scott) Gilbert and Jacquline Thames; 8 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Edward was preceded in death by his parents, 12 siblings and great grandson, Eli.

Services for Edward will be held at St. James Catholic Church on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Evergreen Memorial Park.

His family would like to give special thanks to Brio Hospice and the staff at Sunridge Assisted Living - Roy for their care.
Jul
1
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. James Catholic Church
495 N. Harrison Blvd., Ogden, Utah
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.