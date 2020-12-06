Menu
Edward Hill
1934 - 2020
BORN
September 11, 1934
DIED
November 23, 2020
Edward Hill's passing at the age of 86 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Johnson Brown Funeral Home in Valley, AL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Johnson Brown Funeral Home website.

Published by Johnson Brown Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Resthaven Cemetery
6415 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Lanett, Alabama 36863
Funeral services provided by:
Johnson Brown Funeral Home
