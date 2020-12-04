Menu
Edward Howell
1927 - 2020
BORN
October 8, 1927
DIED
December 1, 2020
ABOUT
United States Air Force
Edward Howell's passing at the age of 93 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Greenview Funeral Home in Florence, AL .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens
2601 Florence Blvd, Florence, Alabama 35633
Funeral services provided by:
Greenview Funeral Home
