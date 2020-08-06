Edward (Ed) Seward Jackson peacefully passed away Saturday afternoon 25 July 2020 at his home in Layton, UT after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 74 years old.



Ed was born in Andrews, South Carolina to Rebecca Dozier and Edward S. Jackson Sr. He married his loving wife, Margaret Jackson in Farmington, Utah on 4 July 1974.



After completing high school, Ed joined Job Corps and was assigned to the Trapper Creek Center in Missoula, Montana. He earned his Smoke Jumper certification through the Forest Service. He later relocated to Clearfield Job Corps Center. There, he continued his education while simultaneously attending Weber State University. He later attended Westminster College where he earned his BS degree in Behavioral Science with a minor in Criminal Justice. Also, he earned an endorsement in Drivers Education, ESL and Secondary Education.



Ed was inducted into the Department of Labor Job Corps Hall of Fame in 1978. He faithfully served the Job Corps Program as a Corpsmember and worked for Clearfield Job Corps Center for over 51 years. He retired from Job Corps on 14 April 2020. In his spare time, he assisted many graduates transitioning to independent living.



He was very active in his community. He has served as president of the Davis County School District Diversity Outreach committee; Illustrous Past Potentate of the Labbayah Temple #218; member of Mount Ogden Lodge #20; committee member of the Utah drivers education board; member of suicide prevention organizations addressing suicide prevention intiatives and he also received a special award from the NAACP Feed the Hungry Project.



Ed was an active member of True Vine Baptist Church in Kaysville UT where he held several positions. He was a trustee, usher, benevolence chairperson and breakfast ministry cook. Additionally, he participated in numerous church outreach ministries.



He was a devoted New Orleans Saints fan. He loved to entertain both friends and family at his home; enjoying games or barbequing. When visiting with Ed and Margaret, one could expect to hear his famous statement, "come; sit; take your shoes off and stay a while".



Ed was a good-hearted man. He had a gentle spirit. His generosity and compassion will be missed. He is survived by his wife Margaret and the apple of his eye - his grandaughter, Elizabeth Jackson of Syracuse, UT. He is also survived by his sister Jeanette Williams and brother Norword Jackson, both of South Carolina; his aunts Bessie Dozier of Georgia and Rosa Mae Pompey of Florida. He also leaves to cherish his memory - a host of family, friends and young people who he loved and cared for as if they were his own.



He was preceded in death by his son, Edward Jackson III.



The family is requesting that in lieu of flowers a donation be sent to True Vine Baptist Church Youth Department @ PO Box 143 Clearfield UT 84038 in Ed's honor.



A live-streaming "Celebration of Ed's Life" will take place on August 29, 2020 at 10:00 am Mountain Standard Time. Pastor Lamar T. Jackson will be officiating the event. It will also be available on the True Vine Baptist Church (Kaysville, UT) website for later viewing. The church will not be open to the public during the live-streaming.



A private graveside service has been arranged.





Published by Aaron’s Mortuary and Crematory - Ogden from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.