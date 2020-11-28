Menu
Edward Jergenson
1946 - 2020
BORN
July 16, 1946
DIED
November 20, 2020
Edward Jergenson's passing at the age of 74 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Buchanan Funeral Home - Kewaunee in Kewaunee, WI .

Published by Buchanan Funeral Home - Kewaunee on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Riverview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Buchanan Funeral Home - Kewaunee
GUEST BOOK
