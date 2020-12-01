Menu
Edward Kirn
1948 - 2020
BORN
March 4, 1948
DIED
November 29, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Army
Edward Kirn's passing at the age of 72 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home Inc in Bentleyville, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home Inc
809 Main St, Bentleyville, PA 15314
Dec
2
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home Inc
809 Main St, Bentleyville, PA 15314
Dec
3
Prayer Service
10:30a.m.
Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home Inc
809 Main St, Bentleyville, PA 15314
