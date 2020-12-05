Menu
Edward Lane
1964 - 2020
BORN
November 25, 1964
DIED
November 23, 2020
Edward Lane's passing at the age of 55 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Feiser Funeral Home in New Oxford, PA .

Published by Feiser Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Harvest Chapel
6947 York Rd, Abbottstown, Pennsylvania
Dec
2
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Harvest Chapel
6947 York Rd., Abbottstown, Pennsylvania 17301
Dec
2
Service
10:30a.m.
Harvest Chapel
6947 York Rd, Abbottstown, Pennsylvania
Dec
2
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Bosley United Methodist Church Cemetery
14800 Thornton Mill Rd., Sparks Glencoe, Maryland 21152
Feiser Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Eddie was such a great man. He loved his family with all his heart. He will truly be missed .May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.We are so sorry we cannot be there for you but you are in our hearts .
The Kurtz&#8217;s
Family
December 1, 2020
Rest in peace my dear friend, you will be missed. Prayers to Doretta and family.
Wanda Richmond
Wanda Richmond
Friend
December 1, 2020
Michele (Mrs.Lane)&Family , I'm truly sorry for your very deep loss of Mr.Lane,I always enjoyed waiting on Yas both at Lowe's & remembering your names.R.I.P.,Mr.Edward Lane , Love to you and yours,Friends,&God Bless Yas,too.Kit-Kat Kemper &Family
Kathryn A.Kemper
Friend
November 30, 2020
Salam Mir
November 30, 2020
I cannot express how sorry I am for your loss. Ed was a great man who had a huge impact on the people he associated with. My prayers are with you Michelle and your family thru this difficult time.
Tammie Bates
Friend
November 30, 2020
Madison Royston
November 30, 2020
Albert Pecora
November 30, 2020
Michelle and family I am so sorry for your loss my heart is breaking for you all right now. In the short amount of time that I've know you all I have really enjoyed getting to know Eddie, he had a really kind and giving heart. I am thankful he knew Jesus and I am praying for you all right now. ❤Kelsey
Kelsey Meliti
Friend
November 29, 2020
CHAD SACKETT
November 29, 2020
Daniel Guers
November 28, 2020
Eddie, we still cant grasp you are not on this earth. We know you are with Jesus but we are so sad and our heart are so heavy, You are Loved, You are deeply missed, Michele we are here for you , We love you and pray for all of you daily
Bridget and Dean
Sister
November 28, 2020