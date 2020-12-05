Edward Lane's passing at the age of 55 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Feiser Funeral Home in New Oxford, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Edward in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Feiser Funeral Home website.
Published by Feiser Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
