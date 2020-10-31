Edward L. Lane age 89 died October 28, 2020 after many years fighting cancer from complications of a fall.



He was born September 27, 1931 to Ralph and Lucile Lane in Freeport, IL. Graduating schools in Forreston, IL class of 1949 he then served his country in the Navy aboard the USS Columbus CA-74 for four years during Korean War. There he became interested in electronics serving in the Radar Division and went on to school at CREI in Washington DC and UNM graduating with distinction as an electrical engineer. He worked at Sandia Labs almost 40 years retiring as a division supervisor.



Married in 1952 to his beloved Ethel Shadewaldt and celebrated 68 happy years together. Survived only by wife, Ethel and some very close friends. He liked to go fly fishing, RV camping and attending UNM basketball games from Carlyle Gym to the Pit. Much thanks to all the wonderful staff at Presbyterian Hospital on 7th floor neuro unit who took care of him and Ethel. No funeral will be held and will be cremated.





Published by Legacy Remembers from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.