Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Edward Lassefer
1927 - 2020
BORN
April 8, 1927
DIED
November 25, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Navy
Seabees
U.S. Navy
Edward Lassefer's passing at the age of 93 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rossi Funeral Home in Canton, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Edward in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rossi Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Rossi Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Anthony/All Saints Catholic Parish
Dec
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Anthony/All Saints Catholic Parish
1530 11th St. S.E., Canton, Ohio 44707
Funeral services provided by:
Rossi Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.