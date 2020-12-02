Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Edward Lebiedz
1970 - 2020
BORN
May 31, 1970
DIED
November 28, 2020
Edward Lebiedz's passing at the age of 50 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home in Holyoke, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Edward in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Calling hours
9:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home
2049 Northampton Street, Holyoke, MA 01040
Dec
5
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home
2049 Northampton Street, Holyoke, MA 01040
Funeral services provided by:
Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Rosemarie and Ed sending our deepest sympathies on the loss of Edgue.
We will keep you in our prayers,
With Sympathy,
Aunt Claire and Linda Owsiak
Linda Owsiak
Family
December 1, 2020