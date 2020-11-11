Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Edward Lockmiller
1955 - 2020
BORN
January 5, 1955
DIED
November 1, 2020
Edward Lockmiller's passing at the age of 65 on Sunday, November 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Richard A Henry Funeral Home Inc in Battle Creek, MI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Edward in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Richard A Henry Funeral Home Inc website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Richard A Henry Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 11, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Richard A. Henry Funeral Home
703 Capital Ave. SW, Battle Creek, Michigan 49015
Nov
14
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Richard A. Henry Funeral Home
703 Capital Ave. SW, Battle Creek, Michigan 49015
Funeral services provided by:
Richard A Henry Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.