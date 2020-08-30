Of North Versailles, age 82, died peacefully at his home on Friday, August 28, 2020.



Ed is survived by his wife Elizabeth (Koval) Marcej, daughter Kim (Paul) Zikmund, son Kevin (Becky) Marcej, grandchildren Ryan and Tyler Zikmund; Andrew & Rachel Marcej. He was preceded in death by his mother, Anna and his father, John, his brothers Mike and John, his sister Anne Lydon and grandson Christopher Zikmund.



Ed was born in Braddock on October 17, 1937 and graduated from North Braddock Scott High School in 1955. He was a veteran of both the Navy and the Army. Ed was a retired crane operator from Mesta Machine Co. and worked as a self-employed contractor for many years. Ed also loved to garden and was known as a person who could fix almost anything. He was a loving husband and father and held a special place in his heart for all his grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by his family.



Family and friends are welcome on Sunday from 2-6 p.m. at the Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800 where a Panachida will be prayed on Sunday at 2 p.m..



A Divine Liturgy for Ed will be celebrated in Ss. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Braddock, on Monday at 10 a.m., followed by a Presentation of Military Honors.



Ed will be laid to rest privately in Monongahela Cemetery.





Published by Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.