Edward Merkle
1929 - 2020
BORN
June 27, 1929
DIED
November 27, 2020
ABOUT
US Army
Edward Merkle's passing at the age of 91 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Baker, Osinski, Kensinger Funeral Home in Berea, OH .

Published by Baker, Osinski, Kensinger Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Baker, Osinski, Kensinger Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Thank you for your service to our country !
November 29, 2020