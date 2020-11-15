Edward Michaleski's passing at the age of 78 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Best Funeral Home in Middlefield, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Edward in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Best Funeral Home website.
Published by Best Funeral Home on Nov. 15, 2020.
