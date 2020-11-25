Menu
Edward Morrow
1957 - 2020
BORN
December 23, 1957
DIED
November 12, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
Chicago Bears
Edward Morrow's passing at the age of 62 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Garr Funeral Home in Erie, PA .

Published by Garr Funeral Home on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Garr Funeral Home
459 East 12th Street, Erie, Pennsylvania 16503
Nov
24
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Garr Funeral Home
459 East 12th Street, Erie, Pennsylvania 16503
Garr Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Rest in peace Ed, you are now in the presence of our Great Heavenly Father. I am glad to have met you.

Michelle
Michelle Fraschetti
Acquaintance
November 25, 2020