Edward Newman
1924 - 2020
BORN
December 22, 1924
DIED
November 13, 2020
ABOUT
Navy
Okinawa
Edward Newman's passing at the age of 95 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cress Funeral & Cremation Service in Madison, WI .

Published by Cress Funeral & Cremation Service on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
Joe - just saw your father's obituary and want to offer condolences. I ran into you and your dad at the VA last winter - an honor to meet another of the Greatest Generation He sounds like a really interesting fellow.
Larry Weber
November 22, 2020
ZALISSA ZONGO KAFANDO
November 16, 2020