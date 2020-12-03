Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Edward Neymeiyer
1938 - 2020
BORN
February 20, 1938
DIED
November 23, 2020
Edward Neymeiyer's passing at the age of 82 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Throop Funeral Home in Coopersville, MI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Edward in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Throop Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Throop Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Funeral service
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Coopersville Christian Reformed Church
200 Henry St, Coopersville, Michigan 49404
Nov
25
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Coopersville Christian Reformed Church
200 Henry St, Coopersville, Michigan 49404
Funeral services provided by:
Throop Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.